Scotts' Eye is on the Lawn-Care Business--and a Chief Rival

April 25, 2002 1 min read

Marysville, Ohio--Scotts Co. thinks it can grow its budding LawnService division into a $740 million-a-year business in the next decade. With more than 40 acquisitions under its belt, double-digit yearly sales increases and the strength of the Scotts name from its lawn-care products business, the company isn't interested in becoming just a formidable player in the $3.6 billion-a-year industry. It's going after the largest player in the market. -TruGreen ChemLawn

The residential lawn service business is highly fragmented. TruGreen is the dominant player, pulling in annual revenue of about $900 million for its core lawn- and tree-care business. Since its founding in 1997, Scotts LawnService has established a presence in 46 markets and generated sales of $42 million last fiscal year. The company wants to be in the top 100 lawn-service markets by the end of 2007, and acquisitions are getting it there. -Columbus Business First