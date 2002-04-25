Scotts' Eye is on the Lawn-Care Business--and a Chief Rival

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marysville, Ohio--Scotts Co. thinks it can grow its budding LawnService division into a $740 million-a-year business in the next decade. With more than 40 acquisitions under its belt, double-digit yearly sales increases and the strength of the Scotts name from its lawn-care products business, the company isn't interested in becoming just a formidable player in the $3.6 billion-a-year industry. It's going after the largest player in the market. -TruGreen ChemLawn

The residential lawn service business is highly fragmented. TruGreen is the dominant player, pulling in annual revenue of about $900 million for its core lawn- and tree-care business. Since its founding in 1997, Scotts LawnService has established a presence in 46 markets and generated sales of $42 million last fiscal year. The company wants to be in the top 100 lawn-service markets by the end of 2007, and acquisitions are getting it there. -Columbus Business First

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market