Send Out Press Releases

Try these tips for getting your releases noticed.

April 29, 2002 1 min read

First, select the right media for your story. Create a press list of reputable media that target your market. Familiarize yourself with each publication on your list so you'll know what kind of information they use and how they present it.

When you mail your release, send it to a specific writer or editor. You can send your release by mail, fax or e-mail. Call the publication to find out who to send your message to and that person's preferred method of receipt.

Don't write in generalities. Make sure your release contains beneficial information that is new, different or trendy.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ