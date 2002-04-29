Wendy's Ordering up R&D Upgrades

April 29, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dublin, Ohio--Wendy's International Inc. plans to expand its Dublin headquarters complex to beef up its research and development capabilities. The quick-service restaurant chain is proposing to build a 36,000-square-foot facility at its corporate offices. The R&D center would be operational in about a year.

Wendy's plans to use the facility, which would be more than triple the size of its current R&D center, to test new equipment, kitchen designs and menu offerings. -Columbus Business First