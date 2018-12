Two types of credit contracts commonly used to finance equipment purchases

The two most common types of credit contracts are: 1) the conditional sales contract, in which the purchaser does not receive title to the equipment until it is fully paid for; and 2) the chattel mortgage contract, in which the equipment becomes the property of the purchaser on delivery, but the seller holds a mortgage claim against it until the amount specified in the contract is paid.

