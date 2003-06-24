Drop the 'Tude

If there is one golden piece of advice to heed regarding getting publicity for your product or service.

It would be this: Treat the media with respect. Be friendly and helpful to all media representatives, whether they're calling you for information or you're calling them to pitch a story. When you make a pitch, you might think you're going to get patched directly through to the editor in chief, but, more likely, you're going to be speaking with an assistant or lower-level editor. Whatever you do, don't be snobbishly presumptuous, insisting that you'll only speak with someone "important." Reporters are constantly jumping from one publication to another; the cub reporter you snub today could be the editor of a national publication tomorrow.

