Drop the 'Tude

If there is one golden piece of advice to heed regarding getting publicity for your product or service.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It would be this: Treat the media with respect. Be friendly and helpful to all media representatives, whether they're calling you for information or you're calling them to pitch a story. When you make a pitch, you might think you're going to get patched directly through to the editor in chief, but, more likely, you're going to be speaking with an assistant or lower-level editor. Whatever you do, don't be snobbishly presumptuous, insisting that you'll only speak with someone "important." Reporters are constantly jumping from one publication to another; the cub reporter you snub today could be the editor of a national publication tomorrow.

