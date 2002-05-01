Web Community for Summer Camps & Campers

Uniting camps with parents looking for the perfect place to send their children for the summer
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of . Subscribe »

When Ari Ackerman first presented his idea for an Internet-based summer camp marketing company to venture capitalists, the investors weren't sure if he could succeed. But Ackerman was.

Ackerman spent 11 years of his life at camp, both as a camper and a camp counselor. And while studying at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, he spent a chunk of time researching the summer camp industry. What he found spelled opportunity: "There were all kinds of opportunities for providing technology to the industry--[to people who] either couldn't afford it or [didn't] have it yet," explains Ackerman, 31.

Next Step
Looking for more start-up ideas? Browse through our Start-Up Kits.

After graduating from Kellogg in 1999, Ackerman got in his car and drove around the West and Midwest, visiting camps, presenting his idea to owners and getting feedback from them. "They were just real excited about the Internet in general," says Ackerman. "When they saw me excited about a concept that can bring technology to the summer camp industry, they got excited about it as well."

Armed with the suggestions and encouragement he got from camp owners, Ackerman, who ended up getting angel financing, moved to New York City and established Bunk1.com, a Web community for camps and campers. Through the site, camp owners can market their camps and search for staff, while families can find the ideal camps for their children and, while they're at camp, view pictures, read newsletters and send e-mails. "Parents absolutely love this thing," Ackerman says of the password-protected photo gallery feature that lets parents view, save and send pictures of their children at camp. "We have literally thousands of testimonials from parents saying 'Thank you so much for allowing me this window into my child's world.'"

Ackerman is happy to provide that window to parents and bring kids from around the world to summer camp. Still, the idea of owning his own camp also appeals to him. "I love what I'm doing right now because I feel the magic of summer camp," he says. "But one day in the future, it's not out of the realm of possibility that [I'll] get into the ownership side of the summer camp business."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market