5 Great Sites for Starting a Business

You might know you want to be an entrepreneur, but you don't necessarily have it all figured out when it comes to planning for college and selecting a path to entrepreneurship. Good news: Streaming Futures has just launched a free online program to help teens with career planning and college preparation through live, interactive interviews with career professionals. Each month, host Joel Holland, founder of Streaming Futures, will interview a professional from a different career--everything from technology to politics--and webcast the interview live over the Internet. Teens will have the opportunity to interact with the interviewee and ask questions, and all interviews will be archived on the Streaming Futures site for those who wish to access past interviews. The interviews are scheduled to begin this month. For more details, visit the Streaming Futures Web site.