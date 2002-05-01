Start a Business This Summer? Why Not!

For teen entrepreneurs, minimum wage summer jobs just won't do.

Every season has its own qualities that make it enjoyable. Fall can mean changing colors, warm sweaters and crisp evenings. Winter is a great time for playing in the snow, curling up by the fire and spending time with family at the holidays. Spring melts away the chill of winter and ushers in regrowth and warmer days. But summer? Just like There's Something About Mary--well, there's just something about summer.

Aside from the fact that most of you probably aren't in school during the summer, this time of year is just plain enjoyable. Who couldn't love a season when wearing shorts all day long and not seeing nightfall until 8 o'clock at night is the norm? At the same time, this time of year also means opportunity.at least if you're an entrepreneur. If you're reading this, you probably are.

While other teens are busy working minimum wage jobs--slinging french fries or collecting measly tips at a local café--you could be busy raking in big-time profits and enjoying yourself at the same time. Free of homework and tests, summer is a great time to start your business. Whether you just want a business to run while you're not in school or you want to start something more permanent, you have plenty of options when it comes to starting a business.

This month, we're spotlighting several different businesses to start in "Great Summer Businesses to Start Today." Even if none of those businesses sounds appealing, we think you'll at least be inspired to look for a business idea that suits you. And that's what TeenStartUps is all about: inspiring you to start the business that makes you excited to get up and work every day.

After all, if you're going to work during the summer, why not make it something you enjoy doing? With so many opportunities out there, there's no reason not to.