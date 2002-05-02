Meet the Press

It's important to cultivate a trusting relationship with the media.

May 2, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's in your best interest to be responsive to requests from reporters. If a reporter needs information from you but isn't going to mention you or your company in the article, don't hem and haw. And don't try to play hardball by saying you'll turn over the information only if the reporter includes you in the story. Do the reporter-and yourself-a favor by getting the information to her as soon as possible. The easier you can make a reporter's job, the more she'll want to deal with you. And someday, that reporter just might find a way to squeeze your name into a story.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business