McDonald's Company News

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's Corp. reported its sixth consecutive earnings decline, hindered by weak sales and charges taken for an accounting change and the closure of some underperforming restaurants. The chain posted first-quarter net income of $253.1 million, compared with $378.3 million a year earlier. -Reuters

McDonald's Corp. chairman and chief executive Jack M. Greenberg forecasts a return to double-digit earnings growth for the company in 2003 and beyond but was not specific as to what earnings might be next year or just how soon he expected the company to regain bottom-line momentum after posting a decline in results last year. McDonald's has undertaken a major effort to improve service, sales and the bottom line of its domestic system. -Associated Press

McDonald's is planning to open an 11,500-square-foot, 160-seat restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, to test the concept of separate entertainment zones for children, teens and adults. For young children, there's a play area; for teens, a four-screen video game podium, game tables and a karaoke recording studio; for adults, a quiet area with soft seating. At the opposite end of the restaurant is a "McTreat" area with specialty coffees, smoothies and desserts. -United Press International

McDonald's Corp. has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Fazoli's, a Lexington, Kentucky-based Italian fast-food chain, to develop 20 to 30 Fazoli's in three U.S. markets. The company said the deal fits with McDonald's strategy to broaden the types of food it offers and the restaurants it operates, giving consumers a variety of dining experiences. -Crain's Chicago Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform