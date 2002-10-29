Goodwill Works

Giving back to the community will nourish your business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many business owners feel they have an obligation to help people in the community who are less fortunate than they are. After all, a percentage of the profits you make comes from the community. Finding ways to reinvest those dollars benefits not only the community, but also your business. For instance, supporting economic revitalization projects that spur business growth creates a win-win situation.

On a smaller scale, set aside one day per month as your "nonprofit day"-literally! Publicly commit to giving the profits earned one day each month to a community project, and make a big deal about it. Hang a banner or place an ad in your local paper reminding customers that any purchases made on that day will help support a local community program.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

