Expansion News: haircolorxpress, PostNet

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--haircolorxpress International, a salon chain specializing in coloring, has sold its first territory in the Midwest and signed three development-agents contracts in the Northeast. The territories, which include Minnesota, New York City, Connecticut and Boston, represent a commitment to develop 407 salons over the next eight years and increase the company's holdings to 15 territories sold and 1,583 salons planned for development in the United States. -Thorp & Company

Henderson, Nevada--PostNet International Franchise Corp., a postal and business center chain, has found a franchise developer to open and sell stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin. John Francis plans to open about 100 stores in the two states in the next decade. -CityBusiness

