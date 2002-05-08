Finding the Right Temp

Temporary help services can get you out of a bind.

To get good temp help, you need a good agency. Make sure it's accredited and ask for references from other small-business clients.

You'll also want to know how the service recruits people and if employees are tested, trained and paid a fair wage. If not, you'll likely end up with people who simply aren't qualified.

Once you find a good temp service, make sure you tell the agency exactly what you need and for how long. Provide the temp firm with a detailed job description and a list of the skills you're seeking.

Above all, be realistic. Many entrepreneurs end up hiring their temp workers, so make sure you get what you need.

