A Lasting Impression

Customers like when you give them something extra.

March 31, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To enhance your image as an expert and make customers feel like they're getting a better value, offer helpful consumer information to your customers. After all, when you provide detailed and personalized information, it gives clients the impression that you care about them.

For example, buyers of vitamin, mineral and herb supplements are faced with so many choices that they may have a hard time deciding what to take. A marketer of supplements might offer to create a customized regimen for each prospect who completes a questionnaire about health complaints, lifestyle and other data. In return, the recipient agrees to buy from the company and subscribe to its newsletter.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business