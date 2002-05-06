Disaster Prevention
Insurance is important, but these tips will help you prevent accidents from happening.
- Install and check surge protectors, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, deadbolt locks and motion-sensitive outdoor lights.
- Keep your office equipment out of view from the street.
- Store all money and important documents in a fireproof safe.
- Develop a disaster-recovery plan, and review it quarterly.
- Don't overload your electrical circuits.
- Keep stairs and walkways free of ice and debris.
- Set and enforce all safety rules.
For more information about crime, disaster and accident prevention, contact your insurance provider.
