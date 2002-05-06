Disaster Prevention

Insurance is important, but these tips will help you prevent accidents from happening.
  • Install and check surge protectors, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, deadbolt locks and motion-sensitive outdoor lights.
  • Keep your office equipment out of view from the street.
  • Store all money and important documents in a fireproof safe.
  • Develop a disaster-recovery plan, and review it quarterly.
  • Don't overload your electrical circuits.
  • Keep stairs and walkways free of ice and debris.
  • Set and enforce all safety rules.

For more information about crime, disaster and accident prevention, contact your insurance provider.

Excerpted from Get Smart!: 365 Tips to Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

