Trademark Protection
Trademarks can be applied to slogans, mascots or symbols of your business as long as they are unique and original. If your business is called On-Time Delivery Couriers, and you always advertise it as "On-Time Delivery Couriers-Where Every Package Is Treated Like a Chandelier," you may be able to get your slogan, "Where Every Package Is Treated Like a Chandelier," trademarked. Likewise, if you design a sign bearing a specially drawn courier, that sign and mascot may be able to receive trademark protection.
Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business