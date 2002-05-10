Service With a Smile?

Customers will notice if your service efforts are transparent.

May 10, 2002 1 min read

Kmart used to attach stickers to its cash registers with letters TYFSAK. This was to remind the cashiers to say to customers, "Thank you for shopping at Kmart." There's nothing wrong with the sentiment, but why have the sticker in clear view of the customer? It takes away the genuineness of the words. How many times have you seen an Employee of the Month plaque that dates back more than six months? It certainly sends a message about customer service, but probably not the one the business intends.

