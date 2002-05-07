Kahala Corp. Readies New Expansion Strategies for Ranch*1 Chain

<B></B>

May 7, 2002 1 min read

New York--Battered but not beaten by financial scandal and bankruptcy, the Ranch*1 chicken chain's new parent is laying the groundwork not only to revive the brand but also to turn the regional operator into a national contender. Widely admired by local consumers and critics as one of the more flavorful and nutritional fast-food options in the New York region, Ranch*1 was purchased out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization last month by Kahala Corp., a multi-concept quick-service franchisor based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A new marketing campaign, the introduction of a new store prototype and contracts with new marketing and design firms will help spark expansion of the 52-unit chain by area developers, Kahala is predicting. -Nation's Restaurant News