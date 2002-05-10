Company News: McDonald's

May 10, 2002 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Des Moines, Iowa--McDonald's Corp. plans to test a three-in-one restaurant concept in which customers can order hamburgers, upscale sandwiches, meal platters, breakfast and desserts. The test will allow customers to order from the fast-food counter, a sandwich and platter shop or a bakery/ice cream outlet from phones at their table. No tips wait-service will be provided. -Dow Jones

New York City--Irwin Kruger, eager to boost sales at his six Midtown Manhattan McDonald's locations, is rolling out a freshly made, bite-sized product he has dubbed "Mini McDonuts." Looking to drive traffic, Kruger came up with the idea of preparing the doughnuts inside one restaurant next to a 20-foot window that looks out onto a busy street.

The introduction of McDonuts began in March at Kruger's restaurant on the corner of 34th St. and Eighth Ave. That location also makes doughnuts for his Penn Station McDonald's, which is too small to make the treats on premises. -Nation's Restaurant News

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's has opened its first "town center" restaurant in suburban Columbus, Ohio. The family-themed restaurant includes a miniature drive-thru for kids, a karaoke booth where customers can record CDs, and a separate area for adults to eat and gather. -Fahlgren Inc.