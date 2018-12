Not all deals are made inside the noisy exhibition hall.

June 30, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When attending trade shows, many businesses host a "hospitality suite," a group of rooms at a nearby hotel to which they can go with prospects, respected suppliers or just friends in the industry. It's a place away from the hubbub of the exhibition hall where parties can talk business and generally get acquainted. The rooms are commonly supplied with food, drink and sales tools.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales