Are You a Perfectionist?
Entrepreneurs often set impossible standards. Not sure if you're a perfectionist? Answer the following questions:
Do you:
- Get too caught up in details?
- Insist it be done your way?
- Have trouble making decisions and then second-guess yourself once you've finally decided?
- Dwell on what might go wrong?
- Get stressed when things don't go exactly as planned?
If you answered yes to four or more of these questions, chances are you're a perfectionist. Here are some tips for easing the stress:
- Prioritize. Focus on what's most important.
- Be flexible. Try others' suggestions.
- Trust. Let people do what you hired them to do.
- Don't beat yourself up. We all make mistakes.
