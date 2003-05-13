Are You a Perfectionist?

Take our quiz to find out where you stand.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs often set impossible standards. Not sure if you're a perfectionist? Answer the following questions:

Do you:

  • Get too caught up in details?
  • Insist it be done your way?
  • Have trouble making decisions and then second-guess yourself once you've finally decided?
  • Dwell on what might go wrong?
  • Get stressed when things don't go exactly as planned?

If you answered yes to four or more of these questions, chances are you're a perfectionist. Here are some tips for easing the stress:

  • Prioritize. Focus on what's most important.
  • Be flexible. Try others' suggestions.
  • Trust. Let people do what you hired them to do.
  • Don't beat yourself up. We all make mistakes.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

