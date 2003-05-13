Are You a Perfectionist?

Take our quiz to find out where you stand.

May 13, 2003 1 min read

Entrepreneurs often set impossible standards. Not sure if you're a perfectionist? Answer the following questions:

Do you:

Get too caught up in details?

Insist it be done your way?

Have trouble making decisions and then second-guess yourself once you've finally decided?

Dwell on what might go wrong?

Get stressed when things don't go exactly as planned?

If you answered yes to four or more of these questions, chances are you're a perfectionist. Here are some tips for easing the stress:

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ