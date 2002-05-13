Betting on Bourbon Street

May 13, 2002 1 min read

Atlanta--Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits is looking to corner the Cajun market with a top secret new restaurant called Filá, an upscale concept on the drawing board at the offices of Popeyes' parent, AFC Enterprises Inc.

AFC officials are being tight-lipped about Filá, but if it gets off the ground, it will be another indication that AFC is banking its future on the Big Easy. Besides Filá and the flagship Popeyes, two other test Cajun concepts are in the works. Cajun Kitchen, where customers order at a counter and sit down, is being tested in Chicago. Popeyes Po' Boys Shack is a new concept being tried in Harrah's New Orleans casino. -Atlanta Business Chronicle