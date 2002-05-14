Who's Winning the Burger Wars

New York--McDonald's Corp.'s share of the fast-food hamburger market dipped last year, while No. 3 hamburger chain Wendy's International Inc. boosted its market share for the fifth straight year, according to a survey issued by food-service consulting firm Technomic. McDonald's had a 43 percent share of the hamburger quick-service restaurant market in 2001, down from 43.1 percent in 2000 and 1999. Burger King, the No. 2 hamburger chain, also saw a decline, seeing its share drop from 19.6 percent in 1999 to 18.8 percent in 2000 and 18.4 percent in 2001.

Wendy's share rose to 13.2 percent last year from 12.7 percent in 2000 and 12.2 percent in 1999. Unlike its two bigger rivals, which compete on price, Wendy's is boosting share without discounting core menu items, according to Technomic. -Reuters

