Sub Shops Scramble for Spot on Growing Segment's Radar Screen

May 15, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York--Escalating competition in the Southeast from Subway, Blimpie, Quizno's, Jersey Mike's and other sub sandwich segment leaders is spurring home-grown operators across the region to intensify their competitive efforts while moving to hold or build market share. A number of regional players are stressing brand differentiation on several fronts as a means of outflanking the national subs.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Larry's Giant subs is emphasizing its use of Black Angus roast beef, all-white meat albacore and chicken, imported hams and three-piece-muscle turkey breast. The niche strategy of Sub Station II, based in Sumter, South Carolina, is to custom slice meats for each sub. -Nation's Restaurant News