When a reporter does a story on your company, it's a good idea to thank him.

May 15, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You don't need to go overboard and send lavish gifts; in fact, many reporters cannot accept gifts from the sources they interview. However, staying in touch following a published article is a good way to build a relationship with that reporter and improve the possibility of a second or even third story.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business