Money Talks

It pays to tread carefully when considering a loan from friends or family.

May 16, 2002 1 min read

As you search for potential lenders or investors, don't enlist people with ulterior motives. "It's not a good idea to take money from a person if it's given with emotional strings," says Mike McKeever, author of How to Write a Business Plan (Nolo Press). "For example, avoid borrowing from relatives or friends who have the attitude of 'I'll give you the money, but I want you to pay extra attention to me.'"

