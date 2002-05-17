On the Alert

Don't waste time selling to those only interested in a free meal ticket.

May 17, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you sell to larger companies, be on the lookout for "rogue meetings" or "commando purchasing operations" in which the corporate executive looking to purchase products or services doesn't really have the authority to do so. In reality, he or she is just looking to see what's out there, seeking a free lunch, trying to impress a superior or just looking to wile away some hours. And if you're presenting to such a person, you're likely wasting your precious time.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales