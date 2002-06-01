Hot Disks 06/02
- Take One of These: Get relief from accounting headaches with Intuit's QuickBooks Premier 2002 (www.quickbooks.com), which combines the ease of use of SOHO QuickBooks versions with advanced journal entry, reporting and analytical features. You can access your accounts even when you're out of the office, and the data can be integrated with a growing number of third-party business programs. At $500 (all prices street), Premier is Intuit's most expensive QuickBooks version.
- Spread It Out: When you're away from your PC, you don't need to leave your spreadsheets behind. Quicksheet from Cutting Edge Software (www.cesinc.com/quicksheet) lets you create and view spreadsheets on your Palm-based handheld, and it automatically syncs with a PC. You can even create basic charts using the $29.95 application.
- Peer and Far: Put peer-to-peer technology to work for your business. EZmeeting from Sigma Design (www.ezmeeting.com) uses P2P to facilitate online collaboration. Similar to an instant messaging application, it allows up to 32 users to communicate via text messages and share and edit files in real time. Pricing starts at $199.
- Plug-a-Lug-Lug: Plug your Pocket PC in to a network-even if it's outdated. Cresotech's PocketLANce 1.10 (www.pocketlance.com) is a downloadable LAN browser for your Windows-based handheld. PocketLANce offers many of the same features now offered in the Pocket PC 2002 operating system but works with older models that can't be upgraded. Pricing starts at $29.
