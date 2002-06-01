Gear 06/02

Check out this superpowered hard drive and this compact storage drive.
This story appears in the June 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

T1400

  • eMachines
  • (800) 362-2446
  • www.emachines.com
  • Street price: $599 (after $75 rebate without monitor)

So much power for so little--eMachines' T1400 with AMD's new Athlon XP 1600+ CPU delivers the processing power of a 1.8GHz Pentium 4 for less than $600 (sans monitor). Also included are 256MB SDRAM, a 40GB hard drive and a CD-RW drive. It's such an inexpensive way to refresh employee desktops, you may be able to upgrade your monitors with LCDs, too. If you want all your old software and peripherals to run, though, replace Windows XP Home on the T1400 with another OS. EMachines says it won't void your hardware warranty.

Personal Storage 3000LE

Do you work at home a lot, or are you looking for a painless way to back up one or more office drives? You can quickly drag and drop up to 40GB of files onto Maxtor's Personal Storage 3000LE for backup or travel. The hot-swappable external drive connects via a USB 2.0 or 1.1 interface with data transfer rates as high as 480Mbps. The drive comes with a six-foot USB 2.0 cable, an AC adapter and a one-year warranty.

