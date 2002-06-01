Cool Clicks 06/02

Sites to help you save on travel expenses and find a business partner.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

Catch a flight: Videoconferencing has developed in leaps and bounds, but it can't quite replace a good old-fashioned face to face. If you're one of those entrepreneurs who still takes to the air for business, SideStep.com is poised to help you save on tickets. Your first step is to visit the site and download and install a small software program that integrates with your Web browser. You can then search over 100 airfare Web sites, including Expedia and Travelocity, for the best deals. Think of it as your own personal, low-hassle travel agent. It's ideal for do-it yourselfers, and the service is free.

Among the top 100 most popular Web sites,
78%
used cookies in 2000, compared to just
48%
today.
SOURCE: Gartner Inc.

Partner up: Attention IT, telecommunications, media and e-business entrepreneurs-this site's for you. As the name suggests, Partnerpoint.org is a clearinghouse for businesses looking to hook up with new partners. From the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, think of this site as your e-ticket to tech-related networking. A self-described "community of executives seeking business with other executives," the site is designed to accommodate both large and small companies across the globe.

High-level perks include a detailed company listing, access to search functions and e-mail alerts when potential partners sign up or update their information. You already know how important networking is; now Partnerpoint just notches it up to the cyber level. Use the site to narrow the scope of your partnership hunts. Whomever your business chooses to woo after that is entirely up to you.

