To Tell the Truth . . .

Funds fess up to the real effects of taxes on performance figures.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Face it: Taxes can put a big dent in the return your fund kicks off. Recent studies show that five-letter word can often mean a difference of 250 basis points, or 2.5 percent, in a fund's total return once taxes are accounted for. Yikes! Trying to find out how much of a bite paying taxes on the capital gains, dividend and interest income your fund kicks off has never been easy-until this year.

Thanks to the Mutual Fund Tax Awareness Act of 2000, as of February, all mutual funds must include both pre- and after-tax returns in their prospectuses. Although the after-tax return figures you'll see reflect the worst-case scenario (they are calculated based on the highest individual tax rate), that knowledge is valuable-particularly for those whose funds are held in personal and not tax-deferred accounts. This information is also useful for comparing funds.

"Shareholders can now see that there can be differences of 200, 300 or 400 basis points a year in terms of after-tax returns," says Duncan Richardson, chief equity officer at Eaton Vance, a fund family that focuses on tax efficiency. "Those differences are because some investment styles are so much less tax-efficient than others."

Just as a fund's past performance doesn't guarantee future returns, tax bites often change. But don't let that stop you from reading the pre- and after-tax return table first in a fund's prospectus.

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market