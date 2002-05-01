Can I Run My Business From Home?

I am a 14-year-old who is looking to start a small business. Will I be able to run this business from home? I will not have any customers coming to my house. Also, what forms do I need to fill out and what taxes do I need to pay?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of Teen Startups. Subscribe »

The regulations on needed licenses and permits vary from city to city and state to state, so the best thing to do is go straight to your local city hall or Chamber of Commerce office to ask about the legal steps involved in starting your homebased business. You'll also need to check with your city's zoning department to find out about any zoning restrictions that would prevent you from operating a business from your home. As for taxes, this will depend on how you register your business--i.e., as a sole proprietorship, a corporation, a partnership, for example. For more information on setting up your business, see "Keep It Legal."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market