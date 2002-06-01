What's New 06/02

Bringing honesty to to the game of golf

June 1, 2002 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Don Adamson knew with one person keeping score, there's a chance of inaccuracy. Unfortunately, a new method for scoring golf tournaments had not been devised, so Adamson created his own: scannable score cards. In 1995, Adamson started Global LeaderBoard in Coquitlam, British Columbia, to provide scoring services. With the nearly 1.3 million golf tournaments that are played each year in North America, Adamson believes demand for the concept he started franchising in 2001 is immeasurable.

Contact Source