Under the Sun

A solar charger for your cell phone or PDA
This story appears in the June 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Just can't afford to be without your phone or e-mail--even at the lake or some tropical beach? When an AC outlet isn't handy, plug your cell phone or PDA into iSun, a pocket-sized solar charger from ICP Global Technologies. The $79 device keeps all sorts of portable devices humming for as long as the sun shines. These fold-out solar panels take a few hours to recharge a cell phone, all day for a laptop; daisy-chain units together for faster results. Each iSun comes with plugs to fit the most popular devices or a car's cigarette lighter, and suction cups for mounting on a sunny window pane. Visit www.isunpower.com or call (888) 427-7652.

