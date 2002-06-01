Flash 06/02

The ingenuity of hackers, a domain for kids and more

June 1, 2002 1 min read

Snack attack: Empty Pringles cans are the newest tools helping computer hackers, who use the cans to build directional antennas that can search out vulnerable wireless networks.

Dotkids era: A bill likely to become law as soon as next month would require the operator of the ".us" Internet domain to create a ".kids" subdomain for Web sites aimed at users under 13.