Flash 06/02
This story appears in the June 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Snack attack: Empty Pringles cans are the newest tools helping computer hackers, who use the cans to build directional antennas that can search out vulnerable wireless networks.
Dotkids era: A bill likely to become law as soon as next month would require the operator of the ".us" Internet domain to create a ".kids" subdomain for Web sites aimed at users under 13.
Next buzz: The hottest new drink at coffeehouses and tea shops? Yerba mate, a South American version of green tea that is said to boost energy and immunity, lessen stress and help with insomnia-all without the side effects of caffeine.