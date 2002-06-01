My Queue

It Figures 06/02

The number of homes with computers, where companies get startup capital and more
This story appears in the June 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Scroll down to see the stats

 
 
  WHILE NOBODY was watching, computers finally found their way into the majority of U.S. homes in 2000.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau 		 
 
INFOR-NATION
 
  YOU THINK YOU'RE WIRED? Sweden outranks the U.S. with the best "information economy" in the world.

SOURCE: IDC 		 
 
WORK PERKS
 
  HERE'S HOW MANY of our Hot 100 companies offered the following benefits. How does your benefit package measure up?

SOURCE: Entrepreneur's 2002 Hot 100 		 
 
     
GREEN THUMBS
 
  MONEY DOESN'T GROW on trees, even for those entrepreneurs on our Hot 100 list. Here's where they got their start-up capital:

SOURCE: Entrepreneur's 2002 Hot 100 		 
 
91%
of industrial buyers get information on suppliers by logging on to their Web sites rather than calling.>
SOURCE: Thomas Register

91%
of small businesses contribute in some way to charities and community groups.
SOURCE: Princeton Survey Research Associates

66%
of e-shoppers worldwide say they do not fear making purchases from overseas Web sites.
SOURCE: WorldPay

  In 2006,
30%
of new online consumers will be 50 or older.
SOURCE: Jupiter Media Metrix

77%
of Americans hate their jobs.
SOURCE: The Gallup Group/The Discovery Group

3 in 5
employees feel their organizations aren't well-managed.
SOURCE: The Gallup Group/The Discovery Group

