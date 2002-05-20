Make It Count

Socially responsible marketing only works when you pick a cause that's relevant to your customers.

May 20, 2002 1 min read

American Express and restaurant merchants team up to fight hunger. Builder's Square sponsors Safe and Secure Month to encourage people to keep their homes safe. The Texas book chain Half Price Books promotes literacy. To make socially responsible marketing work for your business, the cause you choose to support must be one that matters deeply to your core customers.

If you can't settle on a particular cause that has broad customer appeal, then look to an age-appropriate activity (don't host a wine-tasting if your target market is families) or community project (such as painting houses for people who are disabled) that's popular across the board.

