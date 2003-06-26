Finding the Right Supplier

Knowing where to look is your first step.

Depending on your inventory selection, you may need a few dozen (or even dozens of) suppliers. Sometimes, suppliers will contact you through their sales representatives, but more often--particularly when you're starting out--you'll need to locate them yourself, either at trade shows, wholesale showrooms and conventions, or through buyers' directories, industry contacts, the B2B Yellow Pages and trade journals.

