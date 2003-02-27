Go for Your Goals

A clear vision of what you want to accomplish will help you achieve your dreams.

February 27, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every entrepreneur has--or should have--goals. But do you know how to effectively accomplish them?

Put them in writing. Though it sounds simple, this task is often the difference between goals that remain dreams and those that become accomplishments.

Though it sounds simple, this task is often the difference between goals that remain dreams and those that become accomplishments. Challenge yourself. Sure, you must always be true to yourself. But to reach new heights, you have to push beyond your previous limits.

Sure, you must always be true to yourself. But to reach new heights, you have to push beyond your previous limits. Distinguish between long- and short-term goals. Short-term goals are the building blocks for your long-term vision. They should not read like a to-do list.

Short-term goals are the building blocks for your long-term vision. They should not read like a to-do list. Focus on the goal, not the journey. It's too easy to lose sight of your goals when life has a nasty habit of interfering. Sometimes it helps to post your goals where you can see them often.

It's too easy to lose sight of your goals when life has a nasty habit of interfering. Sometimes it helps to post your goals where you can see them often. Be flexible about how you will achieve your goals. Trust your intuition, and never expect your goals to happen the way you planned.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ