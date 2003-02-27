Go for Your Goals

A clear vision of what you want to accomplish will help you achieve your dreams.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every entrepreneur has--or should have--goals. But do you know how to effectively accomplish them?

  • Put them in writing. Though it sounds simple, this task is often the difference between goals that remain dreams and those that become accomplishments.
  • Challenge yourself. Sure, you must always be true to yourself. But to reach new heights, you have to push beyond your previous limits.
  • Distinguish between long- and short-term goals. Short-term goals are the building blocks for your long-term vision. They should not read like a to-do list.
  • Focus on the goal, not the journey. It's too easy to lose sight of your goals when life has a nasty habit of interfering. Sometimes it helps to post your goals where you can see them often.
  • Be flexible about how you will achieve your goals. Trust your intuition, and never expect your goals to happen the way you planned.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market