Go for Your Goals
A clear vision of what you want to accomplish will help you achieve your dreams.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Every entrepreneur has--or should have--goals. But do you know how to effectively accomplish them?
- Put them in writing. Though it sounds simple, this task is often the difference between goals that remain dreams and those that become accomplishments.
- Challenge yourself. Sure, you must always be true to yourself. But to reach new heights, you have to push beyond your previous limits.
- Distinguish between long- and short-term goals. Short-term goals are the building blocks for your long-term vision. They should not read like a to-do list.
- Focus on the goal, not the journey. It's too easy to lose sight of your goals when life has a nasty habit of interfering. Sometimes it helps to post your goals where you can see them often.
- Be flexible about how you will achieve your goals. Trust your intuition, and never expect your goals to happen the way you planned.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ