Got Celebrities as Clients?

It pays to play up that notoriety in your marketing.
Elvis' former hairstylist (and astrologer) markets a book of grooming tips for staying youthful-looking--after all, he managed to keep The King looking well-coiffed during his heyday. So if you cut the hair, clean the clothes, fix the plumbing or zap the termites of somebody well-known in your community, see if you can use his or her name--within reason--to promote your enterprise. In Tinseltown, marketers are constantly touting the fact that their clients include TV and movie stars. And, surprisingly, it works! Many customers think that if you're good enough for someone rich and famous, you must be good enough for them.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

