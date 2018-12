If you sell merchandise, you should have a system in place to monitor it.

An adequate stock-control system will tell you how much merchandise you have on hand, what is on order, when it will arrive and what has been sold. This kind of system allows you to plan purchases and manufacturing intelligently, and you will quickly recognize fast-selling and slow-moving items.

