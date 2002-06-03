Business Card Basics

Things to consider when creating and ordering your business cards

All business cards should contain the vitals: your name and title; your company's name, street and e-mail address; phone and fax numbers; and your logo. More information than this gets crowded and can detract from your professional image.

You can order your cards from a local printer from their business card catalogs. When ordering, keep these factors in mind:

Weight: Most business cards are printed on 80-pound cover stock.

Most business cards are printed on 80-pound cover stock. Finish: Of the three available, the smooth finish is the most popular.

Of the three available, the smooth finish is the most popular. Color: Today, two-color cards dominate. Most catalogs offer from five to 15 standard colors to choose from.

Today, two-color cards dominate. Most catalogs offer from five to 15 standard colors to choose from. Quantity: Setup is what costs, so it generally pays to order more cards rather than fewer.

Remember, cards leave an impression--so make sure yours is a good one.

