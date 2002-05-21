Take Your Tech to the Next Level

To function efficiently, you need a computer system that will grow with your business.

Computers can help you manage complex bookkeeping and inventory control and make keeping customer records and files a snap, but they cost several thousand dollars. Consider the long term when making purchasing decisions. It's much easier to pick the right hardware and software when you know your growth plans. The difference between an adequate system for a new homebased business and a system for a thriving 3-year-old company can be $15,000 or more.

