Power of Networking

December 18, 2002 1 min read

As an active member of your industry's trade association, you'll build credibility with customers and create opportunities for strategic alliances through networking. You may have to eat your share of rubber chickens, but when you chair committees for your trade association, you'll get to meet important people in your industry and exchange ideas and leads. The next thing you know, referrals from three states over will come knocking on your door.

