Cousins Subs Launches Stepped-Up Campaign for Market Share

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin--Facing vastly increasing competition in the fast-growing sandwich segment, Cousins Subs is fighting more aggressively for market share as it marks its 30th anniversary. The chain's immediate competitive strategies are to feature quarterly limited-time specials, broaden its variety of bread flavors, run new TV and radio campaigns, seek additional site alternatives and open more new franchised and company-owned units than ever before. Expansion will begin in existing markets including Chicago, Phoenix and Denver, with 24 new units this year. -Nation's Restaurant News

