Questionable Accounting Has Franchisees Pondering Action Against Shakey's

May 24, 2002

Garden Grove, California--Concerned that Shakey's Inc. has misappropriated funds collected through product purchase rebates, board members of the Shakey's Franchised Dealers Association (SFDA) agreed on May 9th to consider possible legal action against the company. Typically such monies are reinvested in brand and product development initiatives, but SFDA members believe the company has failed to do so. The association says that Shakey's has ignored three separate requests to explain the monies' whereabouts. -PizzaMarketplace.com