Franchise Registration States
Find out if your state regulates franchises.
1 min read
These 14 states require a franchisor to register its FDD and maintain a registration with the state agency indicated. If the company is authorized to sell franchises in one of these states, the company will be registered with the agencies listed here.
|State
|Agency
|Telephone Number
|California
|Department of Corporations
|(916) 445-7205
|Hawaii
|Department of Commerce, Franchise and Securities Division
|(808) 586-2722
|Illinois
|Attorney General's Office, Franchise Division
|(217) 782-4465
|Indiana
|Office of the Secretary of State, Franchise Division
|(317) 232-6681
|Maryland
|Attorney General's Office, Securities Division
|(410) 576-6360
|Michigan
|Attorney General's Office, Consumer Protection Division, Franchise Section
|(517) 373-7117
|Minnesota
|Minnesota Department of Commerce, Franchise Division
|(651) 296-6328
|New York
|Department of Law, Franchise & Securities Division
|(212) 416-8211
|North Dakota
|Office of the Securities Commissioner
|(701) 328-2910
|Rhode Island
|Division of Securities, Franchise Office
|(401) 222-3048
|South Dakota
|Division of Securities, Franchise Office
|(605) 773-4013
|Virginia
|State Corporation Commission, Franchise Office
|(804) 371-9276
|Washington
|Department of Financial Institutions, Securities Division
|(360) 902-8760
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin Securities Commission, Franchise Office
|(608) 266-3364