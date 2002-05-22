My Queue

Franchises

Franchise Registration States

Find out if your state regulates franchises.
These 14 states require a franchisor to register its FDD and maintain a registration with the state agency indicated. If the company is authorized to sell franchises in one of these states, the company will be registered with the agencies listed here.

StateAgencyTelephone Number
CaliforniaDepartment of Corporations(916) 445-7205
HawaiiDepartment of Commerce, Franchise and Securities Division(808) 586-2722
IllinoisAttorney General's Office, Franchise Division(217) 782-4465
IndianaOffice of the Secretary of State, Franchise Division(317) 232-6681
MarylandAttorney General's Office, Securities Division(410) 576-6360
MichiganAttorney General's Office, Consumer Protection Division, Franchise Section(517) 373-7117
MinnesotaMinnesota Department of Commerce, Franchise Division(651) 296-6328
New YorkDepartment of Law, Franchise & Securities Division(212) 416-8211
North DakotaOffice of the Securities Commissioner(701) 328-2910
Rhode IslandDivision of Securities, Franchise Office(401) 222-3048
South DakotaDivision of Securities, Franchise Office(605) 773-4013
VirginiaState Corporation Commission, Franchise Office(804) 371-9276
WashingtonDepartment of Financial Institutions, Securities Division(360) 902-8760
WisconsinWisconsin Securities Commission, Franchise Office(608) 266-3364

