May 28, 2002 1 min read

When a job applicant sends in his resume, that document becomes the first tool you may use to screen him. After determining which candidates are actually qualified for the position, schedule interviews and make sure all the applicants fill out applications for employment. It doesn't take much time, but without these documents you will have a harder time making the right choice.

