Ensure Customer Satisfaction

Try these tips for keeping customers happy.

July 17, 2003 1 min read

1. Continually stress the benefits, not the features, of your products or services.

2. Exceed your customer's expectations.

3. Don't focus on price. Point out the total value of your products.

4. Send thank-you notes to your customers expressing your appreciation for their continued business.

5. Ask customers for feedback--and then follow their advice.

6. Try to greet your customers by name, and remember some important information about them.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ