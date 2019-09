Law and Order

The states that regulate franchise and business opportunities

May 28, 2002 2 min read

Franchise Registration States

CALIFORNIA

California Department of Corporations

The Commissioner of Corporations

Department of Corporations

320 West 4th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90013

HAWAII

Business Registration Division

Securities Compliance

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

1010 Richards Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

ILLINOIS

Franchise Division Office of the Attorney General

Chief, Franchise Division

Office of the Attorney General

500 South Second Street

Springfield, IL 62706

INDIANA

Securities Commissioner

Indiana Securities Division

Room E 111, 302 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

MARYLAND

Office of the Attorney General

Securities Division

200 St. Paul Place, 20th Floor

Baltimore, MD 21202-2020

MICHIGAN

Antitrust and Franchise Unit

Department of the Attorney General

Director, Consumer Protection Division

670 Law Building

Lansing, MI 48913

MINNESOTA

The Commissioner of Commerce

Minnesota Department of Commerce

85 7th Place East, Suite 500

St. Paul, MN 55101-2198

NEW YORK

New York State Department of Law

Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities

120 Broadway, 23rd Floor

New York, NY 10271

NORTH DAKOTA

The Commissioner of Securities

North Dakota Office of Securities Commissioner

Office of the Securities Commissioner

600 East Boulevard, Fifth Floor

Bismarck, ND 58505

RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island Division of Securities

Director, Division of Securities

233 Richmond Street, Suite 232

Providence, RI 02903

SOUTH DAKOTA

South Dakota Division of Securities

Director, Division of Securities

118 West Capitol

Pierre, SD 57501

VIRGINIA

State Corporation Commission

Division of Securities and Retail Franchising

1300 East Main Street, 9th Floor

Richmond, VA 23219

WASHINGTON

Department of Financial Institutions

Securities Division

P.O. Box 9033

Olympia, WA 98507-9033

WISCONSIN

The Commissioner of Securities

Wisconsin Securities Commission

P.O. Box 1768

Madison, WI 53701

Business Opportunity Regulation States

The following 25 states now specifically regulate business opportunity sales. For more information, check with consumer protection agencies--often a part of the attorney general's office--in your state.

Alabama

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington